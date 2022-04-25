Ex-boyfriend charged in shooting death of New Jersey woman, police say

article

A New Jersey man is facing murder charges in the killing of his ex-girlfriend who was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Burlington County car wash last week.

Authorities say Antonio Burke, 32, of the 2000 block of Harbor Drive in Palmyra was charged with murder of a 28-year-old woman who was found fatally shot in the parking lot of a self-service car wash on Filmore Street in Palmyra.

Burke, was taken into custody early Monday morning following a traffic stop in Texas, where he will appear in court on Tuesday.

Police say the investigation began after officers from the Palmyra Police Department were called to the Hot Wet and Wax car wash at around 10:45 p.m. on April 18 for a report of an unconscious woman who was bleeding.

Upon arrival, police identified the body of Alicia Stilley of Cinnaminson, New Jersey. Authorities say an autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood concluded that Stilley died from a gunshot wound to the thorax.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Authorities say Burke has been charged with First Degree Murder, Possession of a Handgun for an Unlawful Purpose, and other related charges.