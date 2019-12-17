Fundraiser to be held for Philadelphia highway patrol officer injured in crash

A number of businesses are teaming up to help out one of Philadelphia’s finest! In January 2019, Philadelphia Highway Patrolman, Andy Chan was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle to work.

The 24-year veteran suffered severe head injuries and has been out of work ever since. While Officer Chan has made progress, he still has a long way to go.

A fundraiser is being held in Officer Chan's honor on Thursday, Dec. 19.

His wife, Teng Chan, and his partner, Sergeant Kyle Cross of the highway patrol, joined Good Day Philadelphia to give more information on Officer Chan’s progress.

Garrett Smith, who organized Thursday’s holiday pub tour event, also joined Good Day Philadelphia with those details.

Currently, Andy Chan is in a "minimally conscious state" but his wife says they see more reactions from him daily. "He is going in the right direction," Teng told Good Day.

Sergeant Cross explained that he also regularly visits Officer Chan.

The event kicks off at Rotten Ralph's on 2nd Street between Market and Chestnut Streets from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Families Behind the Badge partnered with city, state and federal police agencies for the holiday pub tour in order to fundraise for Officer Chan.

There will be special guests at the event. More information can be found on the Families Behind the Badge website.