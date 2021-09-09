Get your very own Philadelphia Eagles superfan Giovanni Hamilton bobblehead

article

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a limited-edition bobblehead of Philadelphia sports podcaster and Eagles superfan Giovanni Hamilton.

Giovanni, 13, is part of the "Eagles Unfiltered" podcast team and in his popular "Philly Sports with Giovanni" podcast where he goes one-on-one with some of the top athletes in Philadelphia.

"When I watched Giovanni’s video following Carson’s trade, I immediately reached out on Twitter to offer to send some Carson bobbleheads. The more I learned about Giovanni, the more I realized we needed to honor him with a bobblehead," National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. "Gio’s passion for both sports and life are unmatched, and his spirit and determination serve as an inspiration to all that we hope to embody in this bobblehead which will also help support some great causes.’"

Giovanni, of Lycoming County in central Pennsylvania, was born with Schwartz-Jampel syndrome, which causes skeletal abnormalities and severe muscle stiffness. He has had more than 15 surgeries since the age of 2. In 2018, he went viral during a meet-and-greet when he called Carson Wentz his hero.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will be donating $5 from every bobblehead sold with half going to Giovanni and the other half going to the charity of Giovanni's choice —the Ertz Family Foundation.

If you wish to get your very own Giovanni bobblehead, please click here.

