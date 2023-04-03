Girl, 13, stabbed by 13-year-old boy in 'unprovoked' attack at Delaware County park, police say

A day at the park ended with one 13-year-old being stabbed and another 13-year-old in custody after police say a girl was attacked over the weekend.

The girl, 13, was found stabbed in the back and stomach when police responded to a park on the 400 block of Kent Lane in Delaware County Sunday evening.

The victim, along with witnesses, told police she was stabbed twice by a 13-year-old boy in an unprovoked attack. Her condition is not known.

Police say the boy fled on foot after the stabbing, but was apprehended a short time later.

He was charged via juvenile petition with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and possession of an instrument of crime.

Both the victim and suspect knew each other, but police have yet to say what led to the stabbing.



