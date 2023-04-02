Police cars damaged by drag racers after altercation erupts in Fishtown, officials say

Illegal drag races in Philadelphia's Fishtown section came to a hostile end as officers and racers engaged in an altercation that left several police cars damaged.

Police say a large crowd of drag racers gathered from Frankford Avenue to River and North Delaware roads early Sunday morning.

The crowd surrounded police as an altercation broke out, according to authorities. It is unclear what caused the altercation, but no injuries have been reported.

Several police cars were reportedly damaged in the process, but the extent of damage and how many cars were involved is not known at this time.

Blockades were set up in the area as police worked to clear the crowd.

Police have yet to say if any arrests were made.