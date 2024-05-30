Girl gang violence in Wilmington: Community leaders to address concerning trend

Gang violence is on the rise in Wilmington, according to community leaders, who say girls are the most recent culprits.

An urgent press conference was held at noon Thursday to address the surge in girl-versus-girl gang violence across the city.

Youth Pastor Derrick Johnson of Joshua Harvest Church began the afternoon by urging the superintendent of the Brandywine school district to assist efforts to curb violence after describing some of the challenges community leaders had faced while working with school officials.

"We've called now upon the superintendent of the Brandywine School District and perhaps every school district to see to it that their principals are trained and sensitive to these issues and parents as we come to the schools and attempt to protect our children," he said.

New Castle County executive Matt Meyers also announced lawmakers will soon launch a zoning initiative that limits where in the county gun stores can be built.

During the conference, girls recently victimized by gangs shared their experiences.

"I should not have to be scared to go anywhere in my neighborhood, said 12-year-old Ashley Flowers, who said she was attacked on Tuesday." "I should be able to feel safe and protected when I walk out of my house."

"You don't know what effect this takes on these kids and the trauma that it puts them through," said Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver.

Oliver serves the 3rd District, where officials say a large portion of the gang violence takes place.

"We must all come together at this moment to address the root causes of violence among our young ladies, and work toward effective solutions that will help us save our young girls from this girl-on-girl gang culture in our city," said Johnson.