'Girl's Day At The Range': Women learn self-defense, gun safety at local range

A gun range in Chester is putting their own spin on a 'girl's night out' to meet the demand of women who want to protect themselves and learn more about firearm safety.

Surplus Armé hosts 'Girl's Day at the Range' and teaches women who join everything there is to know about guns and practicing their skills.

Nori Starr and Try Dixon say the rise in violence - especially gun violence and violence against women - over the past two years sparked interest for a lot of the group's members.

"From 2020 to 2021, I think it's been insane, what's been going on," explained Nori Starr. "The carjackings, the rising violence on females, shootings, and everything."

While some of the women felt it was important to arm themselves, they also say they know the importance of knowing how to handle firearms safely.

"You just can't have a gun and not know what to do. That can be very reckless," explained A.C. Scott.

"It's a really good thing for them to know. Back then, they didn't teach all the guns, it was just 'don't touch it.' But, you want them to know even if they see it, what to do and what not to do," added Chyna Starr.

The sessions are informative, and attendees say they learn everything there is to know about the guns before they even pick them up.

"Some ladies, when they hear guns, they get scared and they think of the worst possible thing," Nori Starr said. "So what we do is we lighten the vibe for them so that they can come and learn. They lose all the nervousness, they lose all the fears, they lose all the expectations they have about firearms."

Girl's Day at the Range isn't all about the guns. Starr and Dixon say they decorate the shop, play music, light candles, and offer food and snacks. There's also plenty of fun and socialization.

"When they walk in, it feels like ladies night," Dixon said.

