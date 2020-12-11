Gov. Murphy to host COVID-19 briefing as neighboring states announce new restrictions

article

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will host another coronavirus briefing Friday, just one day after two neighboring states announced new restrictions on businesses and gatherings.

It is not yet clear if Murphy will be announcing similar restrictions, but the Democratic governor has previously said he does not 'anticipate' another shutdown.

Earlier this week, Murphy insisted, despite the continued rise of coronavirus cases in the Garden State, officials are were not planning on shutting down indoor dining in an effort to control the spread.

Murphy noted that if health officials saw "explicit waves of transmission coming out of the indoor dining experience, obviously we'd have a different approach."

Indoor dining in New Jersey is currently limited to 25 percent capacity.

On Monday, Murphy noted the difference between the spring when shutdowns were implemented and the current surge in cases.

Advertisement

"We were about to run out of hospital beds, ventilators, PPE. We were at the edge, and the fact of the matter is we spent the past – I guess of the nine months, probably the past six to seven months rebuilding those capacities," Murphy said. "We do have hospitalizations that are up meaningfully, and I guess my guess is that they're going to go higher, but they're still about 5,000 beds shy of the peak in the spring."

In recent weeks, New Jersey has implemented some new restrictions primarily focused on both indoor and outdoor gatherings. The state also halted indoor sports.

Thursday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced indoor dining would be shut down in his state as of Saturday morning. A round of sweeping new restrictions in Pennsylvania will also shutter gyms, casinos, museums, and libraries. They also halt school sports and include an indoor gathering limit of 10, an outdoor gathering limit of 50, and capacity restrictions at retail stores.

Pennsylvania's restrictions will remain in effect until at least Jan. 4, 2021.

Delaware Gov. John Carney stopped short of halting indoor dining in his list of new restrictions that will go into effect next week.

Instead, Delaware will be implementing a 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants.

Delaware businesses larger than 100,000 square feet are limited to 20 percent capacity. Smaller businesses and public spaces open to the public must stay below 30 percent capacity. Houses of worship and funeral services are capped at 40 percent capacity.

Murphy will address the latest coronavirus developments in his state at 2 p.m. You can watch his briefing on FOX29.com and in the FOX 29 News app.

___

RELATED COVERAGE:

Coronavirus Restrictions: What you need to know in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware

New Jersey's tightened restrictions on outdoor gatherings go into effect

New Jersey further tightens gathering restrictions, halts indoor sports

Governors in NJ, Arkansas view lockdowns as last resort amid coronavirus surge

Murphy warns that pandemic is 'nowhere near over' in NJ

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest