Gov. Wolf requests major disaster declaration for damages from Tropical Storm Isaias

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf requested Monday that President Donald Trump declare a major disaster for nine counties in the wake of damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias in August.

The storm left thousands without power and caused significant flooding throughout the area. The National Weather Service confirmed tornadoes in Bucks and Montgomery counties.

“My request today includes not only Public Assistance for government to pay for costs associated with its response and repairs, but also Individual Assistance for homeowners who need federal assistance to help them on their path to recovery,” said Gov. Wolf. “The damage assessment and validation processes, which are for the first time being conducted virtually due to the pandemic, are ongoing and I have the option of adding other counties as we learn more.”

The request includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton and Philadelphia counties.

According to the Wolf Administration, the major disaster declaration through the Federal Emergency Management Agency would provide federal funding to local, county and state governments, as well as certain eligible non-profits in those counties through the Public Assistance program.

