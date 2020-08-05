NWS confirms 5 tornadoes touched down Tuesday as Isaias impacted area

article

The National Weather Service has confirmed a total of six tornadoes touched down in connection with Tropical Storm Isaias Tuesday, with five in our region.

Wednesday morning, officials confirmed tornadoes in the following counties.

Kent County and New Castle County, Delaware

Cape May County, New Jersey

Ocean County, New Jersey

Bucks County, Pennsylvania

Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

A sixth tornado was also reported in Queen Anne's County, Maryland.

The NWS expects a final assement including an EF-scale rating for each tornado to be completed in the coming days.

Tuesday morning brought dozens of tornado warnings across the Delaware Valley. Trained spotters reported multiple tornado sightings across the area including.

Advertisement

The National Weather Service added that they could possibly find more tornado-related damage.

Officials had confirmed reports of a tornado in both Dover, Delaware as well as another in Townsend and nearby Middletown late Tuesday night.

At the Jersey Shore, trained weather spotters for the NWS confirmed a twister in Barnegat Township in Ocean County. Another tornado was reportedly spotted in Strathmere in Cape May County.

In Doylestown, Bucks County intense winds collapsed the roof of a daycare, leaving four children with minor injuries. In the parking lot, cars were left stacked on top of one another by the winds.

___

RELATED COVERAGE:

Dover, Del., declares 'state of emergency' due to possible tornado damage

Tropical storm Isaias brings rain, swirling winds to area

Mother, 2 young children safe after Middletown home ripped apart by strong winds

4 children treated for minor injuries as wind collapses roof at daycare in Doylestown

Tornadoes reported in Barnegat, Strathmere as Tropical Storm Isaias batters coast

Reports of widespread flooding across Delaware Valley as Isaias dumps rain

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP