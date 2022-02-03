'Grab and run' theft caught on video at Exton Square Macy's

Authorities in Chester County are investigating a theft incident that was caught on video inside of a local mall.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Macy's in Exton Square.

Police described the incident as a 'grab and run,' saying that three suspects entered the store, grabbed merchandise, and quickly exited the store and mall.

The suspects, 2 females and a male, exited the mall and left the scene in two vehicles that had missing or covered license plates.

Another customer, who followed the group all the way into the parking lot, caught the incident on cell phone video. At the start of the video, one of the suspects can be seen emerging from behind a counter while carrying multiple bags.

Police say they do not recommend anyone running after suspects in these 'grab and run' incidents.

Investigators tell FOX 29 they do not believe this incident is connected to recent fragrance thefts in the area.

