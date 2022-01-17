3 men stole thousands in merchandise from Ulta, Pennsylvania State Police say

article

Police are asking the public's help in identifying a group of men they say stole thousands from an Ulta Beauty in Lehigh County.

The incident happened Sunday at approximately 2:18 p.m. when three men walked into the Ulta Beauty on the 800 block of North Krocks Road in Lower Macungie Township.

Police say the three men stole merchandise by filling bags they had brought into the store.

While one of the men, who was walking with a cane, was receiving help from a store employee, the other two men used black trash bags and began filling the bags with various fragrances.

After filling the black trash bags, the men fled the store in a recent model (either 2021 or 2022) Toyota Highlander that had a temporary registration plate.

The vehicle fled in an unknown direction. The total estimated value of the theft is $3,000.

