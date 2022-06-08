'Great energy': Adam Sandler lived like a Philly local while filming 'Hustle' movie

Adam Sandler truly embraced the "City of Brotherly Love" when he became a temporary resident last year.

The star lived in Philadelphia while filming his latest Netflix project "Hustle," a movie about an NBA scout searching for the key player to bring the championship home for the 76ers.

FOX 29's Alex Holley caught up with Sandler as he hit the red carpet with his mom for the Philadelphia premiere Tuesday night.

He talked about how much he loved his time in the city, saying how great it was to see kids running around.

"Restaurants were great; people were great; great energy," Sandler said.

He even found himself playing pickup basketball around the city.

"All the players were nice to me," he said. "No bod hurt me. Everybody knew to slow down for the old man."

He never did get a chance to run up the iconic Rocky steps - just another reason to come back!