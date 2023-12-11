'Grinch' wanted for forcing 'GLOW' light show to close temporarily in South Jersey

article

It's a case of "Christmas Sabotage" only capable by a true Grinch!

The "GLOW! Light Show and Dazzling District" announced they had to close Monday after becoming the victim of theft and property damage.

"It's a mix of holiday cheer and a dash of bah humbug that we must inform you of some Grinch-like shenanigans that recently unfolded at our magical realm of lights," GLOW posted along with a "WANTED" poster for "The Grinch."

GLOW officials say they believe the drive-thru display was targeted, and have teamed up with Washington Township Police in hopes of catching the individual.

Police have yet to release information on how much damage was done to the property, or any potential suspects in the case.

However, GLOW is set to reopen on Tuesday after crews work to fix the "mess left behind by our furry green friend."

If you have a ticket to see the show on Monday, officials say they will reschedule your experience!

"We promise to make it up to you with extra holiday sparkle."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Washington Township Police Department in an effort to "help save Christmas!"