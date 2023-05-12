Group of suspects steal multiple rifles from Bucks County home, police say

article

Investigators in Bucks County are searching for suspects who stole weapons from a home, police say.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on March 18 in Richland Township.

The Richland Township Police Department says the group of suspects broke into two homes on Union Road.

In both burglaries, the suspects were captured on surveillance videos between the hours of 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., police say.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The suspects attempted to take ATVs and dirtbikes from one home, but they were unsuccessful, according to investigators.

The group did manage to steal four rifles from a second home, police say.

Anyone with information on the crime or suspects is asked to contact Richland Township Police at 215-536-9500.