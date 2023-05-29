Stolen vehicle crashes into North Philadelphia grocery store, police say

A North Philadelphia community is grappling with the loss of a recently-opened grocery store after a stolen car crashed into the building, police say.

According to officials, the stolen vehicle crashed into the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market on N American Street early Sunday morning.

Crews remove a stolen vehicle from the inside of a Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in North Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police say the driver of the stolen vehicle did get injured in the crash, but no additional information was released.

FOX 29 was at the supermarket's grand opening in North Philadelphia in July 2022.

The neighborhood was considered a food desert prior to the opening of the store, which provided residents with quality groceries nearby.

The front entrance to the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in North Philadelphia is blocked off after a stolen vehicle crashed into the building.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The next closest grocery store is more than a mile away and is known for high prices, according to residents.

The store owner says they are unsure how long it will be closed but hope to reopen as soon as possible.