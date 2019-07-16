Hahnemann emergency services shutting down Wednesday

Pending approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Philadelphia Health Commissioner’s Office, the anticipated dates for the gradual closure of Hahnemann Hospital's operations are as follows:

· Admissions from the emergency department will end at 7:00 a.m. on July 17th.

· Elective surgical cases requiring inpatient care will cease on July 17th.

· The inpatient operating room will close for non-emergency cases on July 17th.

· Direct inpatient admissions will cease on July 19th.

· Endoscopy and colonoscopy services end on July 26th.

· Same-day surgeries will end on July 26th.

· Infusion center and aphaeresis services end on July 26th.

· Sleep Lab will close on July 26th.

· Emergency Department will close on August 16th.

· Hospital services such as lab, radiology, blood bank, and pharmacy will close on August 23rd.

· The Drexel outpatient oncology suite located in Hahnemann will cease operations on or before September 6th.

· The hospital building is planned to close on or about September 6th.

According to Hahnemann, they have made arrangements for off-site physical and electronic storage and retrieval of medical records. Iron Mountain Information Management, LLC will be the storage company for paper records.

The hospital agreed to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s placement of a temporary manager from Pinnacle Healthcare Consulting.

A source tells FOX 29 less than 50 patients remain at the hospital.

Kate Lewyskyj has been helping Hahnemann medical students become doctors for the last 32 years and the closing just hit her.

"I absolutely really cannot imagine not coming here. This is all I’ve known. It was my first real job. It was my big girl job," she said.

There are still attempts being made to save this hospital, including a visit by presidential candidate Bernie Sanders Monday, but as of now, there are just 52 days until 2,000 people are without a job.