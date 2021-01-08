Hall of Fame Dodgers' legend Tommy Lasorda dies at 93

article

The world of baseball is mourning following the tragic loss of Hall of Fame Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda who died late Thursday night at his Los Angeles home. He was 93.

Lasorda, who spent seven decades bleeding Dodger blue, was able to witness the Dodgers snap their 32-year World Series drought last October.

The Dodgers released the following statement on social media:

"Hall of Fame Dodgers’ manager Tommy Lasorda, who spent seven decades in the Dodger organization and became one of the most memorable personalities in baseball history, passed away Thursday night," the Dodgers said in a statement released on social media.

"Regarded by many as baseball’s most popular ambassador, Lasorda spent 71 seasons in the Dodger organization with Dodger Blue running through his veins. He spent the last 14 as a special advisor to the chairman.

Lasorda’s wish to see another Dodgers World Championship was fulfilled last October when he traveled to Arlington, Texas to witness the Dodgers 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the World Series."



Lasorda suffered a cardiopulmonary arrest at his home late Thursday night. He was rushed to a local hospital and was pronounced dead by health officials just before 11 p.m.

His wife of 70 years, Jo, their daughter, Laura, and granddaughter Emily Tess.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.