Hate crime charges filed against Delaware man accused of hurling racial slurs at man, woman
NEWARK, Del. - A Delaware man is facing multiple charges, including hate crimes, after authorities say he yelled racial slurs at two acquaintances on Thursday.
Police responded to the 800 block of New London Road in Newark around 4:19 p.m. for a report of a disorderly person.
After an investigation, authorities say it was determined that Gary Sweetman, 57, shouted racial slurs and obscenities at a man and woman who were in their own front yard.
Sweetman was taken into custody and charged with hate crimes and two counts of harassment. Authorities say he Sweetman was also charged with harassment after a similar incident on Wednesday.
He was arraigned and released on bond.
