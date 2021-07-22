New Jersey woman facing charges after hurling racial slurs at Mount Laurel hotel clerk, police say

article

A New Jersey woman is facing charges after police say she was captured on hotel security cameras berating a front desk clerk with racial slurs and throwing items at the employee.

Officers from the Mount Laurel Police Department were called to the Super 8 Motel on Fellowship Road for reports of a disorderly woman in the lobby.

Police said 46-year-old Elizabeta Trzeciak of South River, New Jersey was intoxicated when officers found her in the parking lot of the hotel. Police learned that she was staying at another nearby hotel and turned her over to a family member.

Hours later, police were shown video from the lobby of the Super 8 that allegedly showed Trzeciak shouting profanity and racial slurs at a front desk clerk. Police said Trzeciak also knocked items off the desk and hurled them at the employee.

Trzeciak has been charged with bias intimidation, assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct. A Burlington County Judge ordered the charges to be placed on a warrant.

