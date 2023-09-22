Helicopter, K9s track down suspect after shots fired at officer in Upper Darby: police
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - A neighborhood was overrun with law enforcement as they set out on an hours-long search for a suspect early Friday morning.
Several agencies responded to Terrace Avenue off West Chester Pike after police say shots were fired at an officer around 1 a.m.
Initial reports stated that the officer was shot, however, police say they were "determined to be false."
The officer is said to be at a local hospital, but their injuries are unknown.
A suspect was taken into custody several hours later after being tracked down by a helicopter, K9 units and police on foot.
Police have yet to release details of the shooting, including a motive or the suspect's identity.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.