Holiday give-away held for 200 families in North Philadelphia

The weather outside is frightfully frigid and all the more reason to warm bellies and hearts in Northeast Philadelphia as deserving families were greeted to their own personal toy store.

"We’re giving away toys and allowing families to come in with children and shop. We’re handing out funnel cakes and hot cocoa and we just really wanted to create a nice atmosphere for people to come in and get their last-minute holiday gifts," co-founder of SistaTalkPHL Lillian McNeil said.

SistaTalkPHL is a local group aimed at helping families in need. McNeil says some 200 families registered for Saturday’s event and dozens of volunteers came together to make sure as many people as possible in Philadelphia have a merry Christmas.

"There was a lot of work that went into it. We solicited donations and received donations from viewers and schools. We just went out shopping for about a week and it took us about a week to get it all together and set up," McNeil explained.

Hundreds of toys for all ages lined the space of joy in North Philly and the kids were loving it.

McNeil also made sure to provide not just toys, but clothing, especially heavy coats, so kids don’t go cold during the harsh weather. "Not only coats, but they can have food insecurities, so that goes hand in hand – being hungry and cold and that’s not something we want for people this year."

The organization is also looking for diapers year-round. Anyone wishing to help can get more information at the SistaTalkPHL website or their Instagram page, here.