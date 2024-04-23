Homeowner scares off would-be burglars at Berks County home
HAMBURG, Pa. - A motion detection system saved the day for one Berks County homeowner, but state police are still looking for the suspects.
Two suspects in two different cars drove up to a property on Garfield Road in Hamburg early Sunday morning.
Surveillance footage captured one suspect trying to break into a detached garage with a pry bar.
At that moment, police say the victim received a motion alert on his phone.
He yelled from his roof, causing the suspects to run towards their cars and flee the scene.
The suspected vehicles are described as a white Honda Odyssey minivan and a white with gray trim Dodge Ram1500 pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.