Homeowner scares off would-be burglars at Berks County home

article

A motion detection system saved the day for one Berks County homeowner, but state police are still looking for the suspects.

Two suspects in two different cars drove up to a property on Garfield Road in Hamburg early Sunday morning.

Surveillance footage captured one suspect trying to break into a detached garage with a pry bar.

At that moment, police say the victim received a motion alert on his phone.

MORE HEADLINES:

He yelled from his roof, causing the suspects to run towards their cars and flee the scene.

The suspected vehicles are described as a white Honda Odyssey minivan and a white with gray trim Dodge Ram1500 pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.