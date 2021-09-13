Homicide investigation underway after man fatally shot in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the chest in Kensington.
The shooting happened at Ella and East Lippincott Streets just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the man sustained one gunshot wound to the chest.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
At this time, there is no reports of any arrests.
