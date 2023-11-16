House fire rekindles, roof collapses day after 2 people injured in Delaware County: police

A house in Delaware County went up in flames for the second time in two days as firefighters battled to bring the blaze under control once again.

The fire rekindled on the 600 block of Maddock Street in Crum Lynn around 6 a.m.

Officials say Thursday's fire caused the house's roof to collapse, and a wall to cave in.

Just a day prior, two people were injured when the fire first erupted around 11 a.m.

One child was rescued from the second floor, while another person jumped from a second-floor window, according to fire officials.

Detectives were called to the scene due to the fire's "suspicious nature." A cause has yet to be determined.