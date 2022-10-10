Human remains found in Wharton State Forest identified as 68-year-old missing man, police say
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - The remains of a missing man were uncovered months after local authorities set out on several searches for the 68-year-old, according to the Cherry Hill Police Department.
Peter Meyers, 68, was reported missing by his family on June 7.
His vehicle was found abandoned on a dirt road leading to Wharton State Forest, prompting extensive searches of the wooded area within the forest. Officials say no signs of Meyers were found.
Last week, a man hunting in Wharton State Forest reportedly found what appeared to be human skeletal remains. Those remains were later identified as Peter Meyers, of Cherry Hill, officials say.
Meyers' cause of death has not been determined yet, and an investigation into his death is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cherry Hill Police Department.