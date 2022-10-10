Human remains found in Wharton State Forest identified as 68-year-old missing man, police say

article

The remains of a missing man were uncovered months after local authorities set out on several searches for the 68-year-old, according to the Cherry Hill Police Department.

Peter Meyers, 68, was reported missing by his family on June 7.

His vehicle was found abandoned on a dirt road leading to Wharton State Forest, prompting extensive searches of the wooded area within the forest. Officials say no signs of Meyers were found.

Last week, a man hunting in Wharton State Forest reportedly found what appeared to be human skeletal remains. Those remains were later identified as Peter Meyers, of Cherry Hill, officials say.

MORE HEADLINES:

Meyers' cause of death has not been determined yet, and an investigation into his death is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cherry Hill Police Department.