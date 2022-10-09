Expand / Collapse search

Officials: 2 officers, civilian treated for injuries after Southwest Philly multi-vehicle accident

By FOX 29 staff
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Police say two officers were involved in an accident while on-duty in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officials say two officers from the 12th District were on patrol and driving west on the 6300 block of Woodland Avenue late Sunday, just before 5 p.m.

The two officers, in their vehicle, collided with a black Chrysler near the intersection, damaging both vehicles.

The officers and the driver of the Chrysler, a 49-year-old woman, were all taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where they were all treated for non-life threatening injuries.

There were no additional details regarding the accident.