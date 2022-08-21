Hunting Park double shooting kills woman, critically injures male victim, officials say

A woman has been killed and a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hunting Park.

Officials say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, around 3:45, near West Wingohocking and North 11th Streets, in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said the male victim drove both himself and the female victim to Temple University Hospital.

According to officials, the 26-year-old woman was shot three times in her face. She succumbed to her injuries and died at the hospital.

The 40-year-old man was shot twice in the chest, twice in the head and twice in his leg. He is in critical condition.

Inspector Pace added that police believe two gunmen walked up to a parked car the victims were sitting in and opened fire, shooting from the front of the vehicle and along the passenger side. 10 bullet holes were found in the vehicle's windshield. 24 shell casings, from two different caliber weapons, were found at the scene on Wingohocking.

The shooting is the third fatal shooting of the weekend, with two other people fatally shot since Saturday.