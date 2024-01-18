Man stabbed on SEPTA platform in Center City, routes bypassing 15th Street Station

Police are investigating a stabbing that spanned two separate crime scenes in Center City early Thursday morning.

A 28-year-old man was stabbed in the back on a platform of the 15th and Market SEPTA station around 5 a.m.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.

A second crime scene was also taped off by police at Dilworth Park, where the victim's bloody jacket was reportedly found.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports that a suspect has been taken into custody as police search for the knife at Suburban Station.

SEPTA trains and trolleys are currently bypassing the 15th Street Station as the investigation continues.

Police have yet to release further details about the suspect or what led to the stabbing.

The stabbing happened at the same SEPTA station where a 16-year-old was fatally shot last week.