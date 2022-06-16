'I think I'm shot': Local woman in remarkable recovery after West Philly triple shooting

A local woman is lucky to be alive after she was caught in the crossfire of a shooting and she is pleading for an end to the violence.

"I’m angry because I was literally sitting in my car, minding my business," shooting survivor Zyenaysha Brown said. "I felt like, a loud boom, like an explosion. I said I think I’m shot."

Brown says she was sitting in her car, with her boyfriend, outside of his apartment, near 41st and Parrish Streets, in West Philadelphia, when she was caught in the crossfire. 44 bullets flew wildly through the streets the night of Memorial Day, one of them, lodged in her throat.

"I already knew I was shot, but was, like, ‘God, please don’t let him shoot anymore, because if he keeps shooting, I’m gonna be done,’" Brown remarked.

Brown says her boyfriend, and later, police, raced her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she was rushed into surgery and, later, put on a ventilator, in critical condition.

"I have four missing teeth. Stitches in my tongue and back in my throat," Brown added.

She’ll get her voice back and she’s made a remarkable recovery, but she says she is forever changed by the trauma.

"I can still walk, still talk. I’m grateful, but it’s a really, really scary situation and I feel empty," Brown explained. "When I came home from the hospital, I was scared to come outside."

Brown says she’s sad knowing that what happened to her, can happen to anyone as gun violence rages in the city, night after night, and she’s had enough.

"If you wanna shoot 44 times, a block full of people, you don’t care. Go to war," Brown said. "I just want it to stop, but I really don’t think it will."