Police: Woman struck by stray bullet in deadly triple shooting in West Philadelphia

article

A "targeted" shooting in West Philadelphia left one dead and two others injured Monday night.

Police say a 32-year-old man died after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body at 41st and Parish streets around 11 p.m.

Another shooting victim was found a couple blocks away at 38th and Brown streets. He ran after reportedly being shot twice in the leg, and is said to be in stable condition.

Police believe these two victims were targeted. However, a third victim is also in critical condition after being hit by a stray bullet.

The innocent woman was struck in the face and neck while driving nearby on Lancaster Avenue, according to police. She was in the passenger seat.

Her car ran several red lights and stop signs before being stopped by police, who then escorted her to the hospital.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say 44 spent shell casings were found on scene.

Advertisement

The shooting is under investigation, with no word on suspects or motive.