'I was here over 3 hours': Hundreds flock to new Delaware County free COVID testing site

There’s a new state-run drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Delaware County and people wasted no time hopping in their cars and getting in line, some waiting hours.

For the next two weeks, a mass drive-thru testing site will be operated by the state in Delaware County. For many, driving here with symptoms and waiting hours for a test. The desperate demand for COVID testing could be seen in the parking lot of Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Yeadon.

"I was here for over three hours. It was a long process, but it was necessary," Media resident Deanna Ciotti stated.

MORE HEADLINES:

She was one of the hundreds of people who spent hours waiting in their cars at the free drive-thru COVID testing center, which is one of seven newly opened this week around Pennsylvania. Delaware County’s Medical Advisor says up to 500 PCR tests a day will be offered in Yeadon. Results are sent within two to five days.

"The frustration now is with such great numbers of people exposed, contracting COVID. It really is putting a burden on the hospitals and emergency rooms and, I think that’s the pressure points, at this time," Delaware County Medical Advisor Dr. Lisa O’Mahony said.

Some waited in their cars all of Tuesday afternoon to get tested. They say they didn’t have much choice.

"My wife and I are here to get tested, as a precaution. We recently learned my son and daughter-in-law tested positive," Yeadon resident McDonald Ford remarked.

Sharon Hill resident Tanya Scott added, "I’ve been feeling very sick for the last couple days. A lot of congestion, pains in my chest. So, I’m not sure, but I want to be sure."

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter