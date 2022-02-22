Illinois man busted in New Jersey with $300k in heroin, fentanyl, prosecutors say

article

An Illinois man was arrested near New Jersey's capital last week after officers found $300k in heroin and fentanyl in his truck, the state prosecutor's office said.

State and Federal agents were staked out in an unspecified parking lot along Route 130 through Hamilton Township on Thursday as part of a months-long narcotics investigation.

According to prosecutors, 31-year-old Job Carranza-Ocampo was found with two kilograms of heroin in the bed of his Ford F-150 pick-up truck.

A kilogram of fentanyl was also found on the ground behind his truck, prosecutors said.

Carranza-Ocampo, a Melrose Park, Illinois resident, was charged with first and second-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute.

According to authorities, the street value of the confiscated fentanyl is approximately $100,000 and the heroin is approximately $200,000.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office has filed a motion to detain Carranza-Ocampo pending trial.

