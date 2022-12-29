'I'm lost': Emotional vigil held for 22-year old killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run

An emotional vigil for a 22-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia December 26.

As the search continues for the driver, who just kept going, a balloon release was held at Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue Wednesday evening, where Roland White was hit by a driver and, police say, left for dead.

"When he crossed the street right here my grandson was going home and he didn't make it there," said grandmother Wanda Johnson.

Family and friends lit candles and hung pictures of White near the intersection. His mom, who White spent Christmas with the day before, struggled to speak.

"This is something me or no mother should have to do, when it comes to their child. I’m lost. I don’t know what to do," mom Shannon Peoples-Prophet said.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The surveillance video captured White walking when a person driving a silver or blue Mustang speeds by, hits White and keeps going.

Police say, prior to hitting White, the driver had been on the property of Rivers Casino, in Fishtown, and hit a 51-year-old man on an electric scooter. Police say the man was transported to Jefferson Hospital by medics, where he was listed in stable condition.

After hitting the 51-year-old man on the scooter, police say the Mustang circled around the valet parking area and struck a red 2010 Toyota Prius, a 2022 silver Toyota Camry, and a 2006 gray Nissan Pathfinder.

According to officials, a 48-year-old woman sustained a minor injury in the crash.

Police say the Mustang then fled the scene south on Delaware Avenue before hitting a 53-year-old pedestrian on a bike near Broad and Spring Garden Streets.

The person on the bike was transported to Jefferson University Hospital and listed in stable condition.

Family members remember White for having a great sense of humor, being a mentor to his four brothers and sisters and the man of the house for his mom.

"My daughter is distraught. She cannot handle it. I’m not crying because I’m trying to handle this for my daughter. She’s going through it really bad," Johnson explained.

The family is pleading for the driver, who police believe to be a woman, to turn herself in.

"This lady who hit my child, I know somebody know her. She didn’t walk away from the accident. Somebody came and got her," Peoples-Prophet added.

Police say they found the car the person was driver. It was heavily damaged. They are still looking for the female driver.