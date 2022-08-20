Investigation underway after man shot to death in Allentown, coroner says

A man's death is being investigated after police say he was shot and killed in Allentown Saturday morning.

The 28-year-old was reportedly found near 15th and Union streets around 2 a.m. and pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.

His death has been ruled a homicide, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

MORE HEADLINES:

The cause of death has yet to be released, but an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.