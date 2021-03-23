‘It can happen anywhere’: Man falls victim to carjacking in Rhawnhurst

Philadelphia police say carjackers are striking at all times of the day across the city.

"I believe they were scouting the area looking for easy targets," the victim's son Ismail Alhag said.

It was the scary scene caught on camera in Rhawnhurst Tuesday morning as police say two men approached a 52-year-old man warming up his car and announced a carjacking. His son spoke with FOX 29.

"Two of them ran down to him with a gun. You can hear on the video, give me everything you have, get out of the car, give me your wallet, give me your money," he said.

Police believe this is the latest string of carjackings in Northeast Philly. This time the suspect struck twice on Emerson Street within an hour in broad daylight.

"It can happen anywhere. I think that's one of the reasons they're coming up this way," Northeast Detectives Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum said.

Detectives believe a crew from West Philly is behind this spree.

Minutes after Gazi Ismall's Chevy Traverse was taken, police spotted it in West Philly, pursued the vehicle, and arrested a 17-year-old suspect. Two others got away with the SUV.

These latest carjackings follow Monday night's carjacking where police say a woman shot a driver, then led police on a 15-mile chase down the AC Expressway before she was arrested.

"We're working with the major crimes who are also here trying to put some of these jobs together," Rosenbaum added.

