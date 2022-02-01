'It's just a mess': Neighbors call small Philadelphia road one of the most dangerous in the city

A small street in the Germantown section of Philadelphia is causing big problems for neighbors who say an ongoing construction project has turned it into one of the most dangerous in the city.

The 5500 block of Morton Street is a one-way road, adorned with the proper signage that warns motorists not to enter through the wrong side. Still, residents say a parade of cars is often spotted driving against the grain.

"Pretty much every time I come down, I hear someone coming up the wrong way," one resident said.

The problem started last Fall when the Philadelphia Water Department began a sewer repair project on Church Lane, a road that intersects with Morton Street, Baynton Street and Belfield Avenue.

In the months since, several streets have closed and caused a traffic nightmare that has subsequently sent some puzzled motorists up Morton Street.

"It's a mess, it's just one big mess, especially when they come the wrong way," Cynthia Frisby said.

When drivers aren't heading the wrong way, some are speeding. Residents shared home security footage with FOX 29 of some recent crashes, some of which have inflicted damage on parked cars.

"My friend's car was here and suffered over $6k worth of damage because people go the wrong way," a resident said.

The Philadelphia Water Department said the ongoing sewer project should be done in March. FOX 29's Chris O'Connell reached out to Philadelphia City Councilwoman Cindy Bass’ office and did not get a response.

