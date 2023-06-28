It's Wawa Hoagie Day! Here's how to grab your free hoagie

Rise and shine hoagie lovers, it's officially the best day of your year!

The Wawa Welcome America celebration continues with yet another free event - Wawa Hoagie Day!

Hundreds of Wawa workers spent the morning assembling more than 25,000 hoagies ahead of Wednesday's big block party.

The party kicks off at noon as workers hand out 15,000 free turkey hoagie on Arch Street between 5th and 6th street.

The remaining 10,000 will be donated Philabundance, the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia and the Veterans Multi-Service.

Over 1,000 Wawa stores are also celebrating Hoagie Day by giving 30,000 hoagies to first responders and healthcare heroes in their own neighborhoods.