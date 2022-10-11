Judge rules Delaware County Memorial Hospital will temporarily remain open

A Pennsylvania judge on Tuesday ruled that Delaware County Memorial Hospital will temporarily remain open.

Prospect Medical Holdings, the building's current owners, had planned to turn the hospital into an in-patient psychiatric facility. An executive with the health care system confirmed Prospect was not closing the facility but would provide few other details.

A local foundation challenged the company in court and a hearing was held on Friday.

Dr. Monica Taylor, the chairperson of the Delaware County Council said, "Prospect’s investment in Crozer Health System has been a catastrophe for Delaware County. It’s mismanagement and greed has ruined an institution which has served Delaware County for over 100 years."

The judge's handed down his decision on Tuesday, which includes a stipulation that both sides must meet in-person to discuss the future of the hospital.

"We are obviously very pleased with the Judge's decision ordering Prospect to keep Delaware County Memorial Hospital open. He recognized that closing the hospital is a clear violation of Prospect's commitment when they purchased the Crozer Keystone Health System to keep the hospitals open as acute care facilities and that closing the hospital would be tremendously damaging to the community." -Frances Sheehan, President of the Foundation for Delaware County