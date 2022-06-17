Juneteenth: Where to find celebrations and remembrances across the Delaware Valley
PHILADELPHIA - Are you hoping to make plans for Juneteenth, but you don’t know where all the events are being held? This is your comprehensive list for Juneteenth celebrations and remembrances in the Delaware Valley:
Philadelphia celebrates Juneteenth.
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
9:45 a.m.
Wreath laying
Patriots of African Descents Monument
Valley Forge National Park
King of Prussia, Pa.
___
10 a.m.
New swimsuits offered to children
Pool at Max Myers Playground
1601 Hellerman St.,
Philadelphia, Pa.
___
World War II Hero funeral
Whitemarsh Memorial Park and Cemetery
11669 Limekiln Pike
Ambler, Pa.
___
Juneteenth Parade and Festival
100 Bortons Mill Road
Cherry Hill, N.J.
___
Free Food Giveaway, Health and Wellness Fair
Darby Recreational Center
1022 Ridge Ave.
Darby, Pa.
___
Unsung Black Revolutionaries, Neighborhood Walking Tours
Museum of the American Revolution
101 S. 3rd Street
Philadelphia, Pa.
___
Juneteenth Festival
6306 Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, Pa.
___
10:30 a.m.
Juneteenth Book Club
100 West King Street
Pottsgrove, Pa.
___
11 a.m.
George Floyd Key Witness Honored
Anson B. Nixon Park
405 N. Walnut Road,
Kennett Square, Pa.
___
Juneteeth Celebration
Savich Field
510 E. Main Street
Evesham, N.J.
___
Black History Museum Juneteenth Celebration
Stoutsburg Sourland African American Museum
183 Hollow Road
Skillman, N.J.
___
World War II Plane Display
Atlantic Aviation at PNE
9800 Ashton Road
Philadelphia, Pa.
___
12 p.m.
Sugarcane Festival
6th Street and Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, Pa.
___
Juneteenth Celebration
Memorial Park
2300 W. 7th Street
Chester, Pa.
___
Juneteenth at Underground Railroad
Kingsway High School, Lot F
172 Garwin Road
Woolwich Township, N.J.
___
Juneteenth Family Celebration
The Health Center
Woodland Village Plaza
61st and Woodland
Philadelphia, Pa.
___
NAACP Juneteenth Celebration
Heritage Park
5th and Broomall Streets
Media, Pa.
___
Juneteenth Festival
Millcreek Park
320 Beverly Rancocas Road
Willingboro, N.J.
___
Almost Famous Pop-up Shop Celebrates Juneteenth
514 South Street
Philadelphia, Pa.
___
1 p.m.
Juneteenth at National Liberty Museum
321 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, Pa.
___
Juneteenth and Father’s Day Festival
Penn Wood High School (Athletic Field)
100 Green Avenue
Lansdowne, Pa.
___
Camden Juneteenth National Independence Day
Ulysses S. Wiggins Waterfront Park
Riverside Drive and MLK Boulevard
Camden, N.J.
Philadelphia celebrates Juneteenth.
SUNDAY, JUNE 19
10 a.m.
Juneteenth Cookout
Malcolm X Park
5100 Pine Street
Philadelphia, Pa.
___
Allentown Juneteenth Celebration
Cedar Beach Park
2600 Parkway Blvd
Allentown, Pa.
___
11 a.m.
Juneteenth Block Party
African American Museum
701 Arch Street
Philadelphia, Pa.
___
Juneteenth Street Festival
DeKalb and Main Streets
Norristown, Pa.
___
12 p.m.
Juneteenth Yoga Liberation
A-List Skin and Lash Lounge
2013 Sansom Street, 2nd Floor
Philadelphia, Pa.
___
Millennial Juneteenth and Father’s Day Celebration
4901 Kingsessing Avenue
Philadelphia, Pa.
___
1 p.m.
Delaware County Juneteenth Celebration
Rose Tree Park
1671 N. Providence Road
Media, Pa.
___
4 p.m.
Juneteenth Art Market and Exhibition
Pyramid Club
1735 Market Street, 52nd Floor
Philadelphia, Pa.