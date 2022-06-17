Juneteenth: Where to find celebrations and remembrances across the Delaware Valley

Are you hoping to make plans for Juneteenth, but you don’t know where all the events are being held? This is your comprehensive list for Juneteenth celebrations and remembrances in the Delaware Valley:

Philadelphia celebrates Juneteenth.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

9:45 a.m.

Wreath laying

Patriots of African Descents Monument

Valley Forge National Park

King of Prussia, Pa.

___

10 a.m.

New swimsuits offered to children

Pool at Max Myers Playground

1601 Hellerman St.,

Philadelphia, Pa.

___

World War II Hero funeral

Whitemarsh Memorial Park and Cemetery

11669 Limekiln Pike

Ambler, Pa.

___

Juneteenth Parade and Festival

100 Bortons Mill Road

Cherry Hill, N.J.

___

Free Food Giveaway, Health and Wellness Fair

Darby Recreational Center

1022 Ridge Ave.

Darby, Pa.

___

Unsung Black Revolutionaries, Neighborhood Walking Tours

Museum of the American Revolution

101 S. 3rd Street

Philadelphia, Pa.

___

Juneteenth Festival

6306 Germantown Avenue

Philadelphia, Pa.

___

10:30 a.m.

Juneteenth Book Club

100 West King Street

Pottsgrove, Pa.

___

11 a.m.

George Floyd Key Witness Honored

Anson B. Nixon Park

405 N. Walnut Road,

Kennett Square, Pa.

___

Juneteeth Celebration

Savich Field

510 E. Main Street

Evesham, N.J.

___

Black History Museum Juneteenth Celebration

Stoutsburg Sourland African American Museum

183 Hollow Road

Skillman, N.J.

___

World War II Plane Display

Atlantic Aviation at PNE

9800 Ashton Road

Philadelphia, Pa.

___

12 p.m.

Sugarcane Festival

6th Street and Germantown Avenue

Philadelphia, Pa.

___

Juneteenth Celebration

Memorial Park

2300 W. 7th Street

Chester, Pa.

___

Juneteenth at Underground Railroad

Kingsway High School, Lot F

172 Garwin Road

Woolwich Township, N.J.

___

Juneteenth Family Celebration

The Health Center

Woodland Village Plaza

61st and Woodland

Philadelphia, Pa.

___

NAACP Juneteenth Celebration

Heritage Park

5th and Broomall Streets

Media, Pa.

___

Juneteenth Festival

Millcreek Park

320 Beverly Rancocas Road

Willingboro, N.J.

___

Almost Famous Pop-up Shop Celebrates Juneteenth

514 South Street

Philadelphia, Pa.

___

1 p.m.

Juneteenth at National Liberty Museum

321 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia, Pa.

___

Juneteenth and Father’s Day Festival

Penn Wood High School (Athletic Field)

100 Green Avenue

Lansdowne, Pa.

___

Camden Juneteenth National Independence Day

Ulysses S. Wiggins Waterfront Park

Riverside Drive and MLK Boulevard

Camden, N.J.

Philadelphia celebrates Juneteenth.

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

10 a.m.

Juneteenth Cookout

Malcolm X Park

5100 Pine Street

Philadelphia, Pa.

___

Allentown Juneteenth Celebration

Cedar Beach Park

2600 Parkway Blvd

Allentown, Pa.

___

11 a.m.

Juneteenth Block Party

African American Museum

701 Arch Street

Philadelphia, Pa.

___

Juneteenth Street Festival

DeKalb and Main Streets

Norristown, Pa.

___

12 p.m.

Juneteenth Yoga Liberation

A-List Skin and Lash Lounge

2013 Sansom Street, 2nd Floor

Philadelphia, Pa.

___

Millennial Juneteenth and Father’s Day Celebration

4901 Kingsessing Avenue

Philadelphia, Pa.

___

1 p.m.

Delaware County Juneteenth Celebration

Rose Tree Park

1671 N. Providence Road

Media, Pa.

___

4 p.m.

Juneteenth Art Market and Exhibition

Pyramid Club

1735 Market Street, 52nd Floor

Philadelphia, Pa.