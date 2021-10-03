Jury selection begins Monday in Johnny Doc, Bobby Henon bribery trial

Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of union boss John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty and Philadelphia City Councilman Bobby Henon.

They were both indicted back in 2019 as part of an extensive years-long investigation into the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98.

Federal prosecutors say Dougherty bought Henon's vote and used the power of his office to stop his opponents and enact policy in his favor.

Councilman Henon, a former union official, got a $70,000 union salary to press Dougherty's interests at City Hall, officials said in an unsealed indictment. Henon has been accused of using his office to pressure Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Comcast Corp., and others to use union labor, prosecutors said.

According to an indictment, Dougherty used union credit cards to buy groceries and household goods and to splurge on restaurants, and let others in his orbit do the same. He allegedly used union funds to pay contractors for work at his South Philadelphia home and bar. He also put friends and family members on the union's payroll, showering them with raises and overtime for hours they didn't work and using them to do personal tasks, prosecutors said.

Henon, a Democrat, has remained on council while under indictment. He has pleaded not guilty and remains free on bond.

In Oct. 2020, the FBI conducted another raid of union headquarters, about a week after it was announced the bribery trial involving Dougherty and Henon had been postponed.

The union over the years has emerged as a major political donor, spending tens of millions of dollars through its political action committees, mostly to help Democrats in Pennsylvania.

Dougherty's representatives last Friday filed for a continuation, which would have delayed the start of the trial. That motion was quickly struck down by Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl.

