Juvenile in custody after carjacking, police chase in Southwest Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - A chase involving police and a stolen vehicle ended with a suspect in custody overnight in Southwest Philadelphia.
Police say it began with a carjacking on the 400 block of Snyder Avenue just before 1 a.m. Monday.
After officers spotted the stolen Mercedes, they chased it into Grays Ferry.
One juvenile suspect was taken into custody as police continue to search for two more suspects, according to authorities.
No injuries were reported.