Arby's Employee sprayed with chemical agent; robbery suspect still on the loose: Delaware police

A day of work came to a terrifying end for some employees working at a fast-food restaurant in Newark, Delaware, this weekend.

It all began when a man immediately went behind the counter after entering the Arby's on Possum Park Mall on Saturday night.

Police say he started spraying one employee with a chemical agent, then continued to do so while forcing another employee to another part of the restaurant.

He fled after taking an undisclosed amount of cash from a safe, according to authorities.

The employees sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.