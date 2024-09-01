Juvenile killed while riding bike on Bucks County highway

A crash involving a bicycle and a pickup truck ended with the death of a juvenile this weekend.

Bristol Township police say the juvenile was crossing Bristol Pike on a bike when it collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck at Beaver Ram Road.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

The juvenile was transported to a local hospital, where they later died of their injuries. Their age and identity have yet to be released.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene, according to police, who have yet to announce any charges.

No other injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway.