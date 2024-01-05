K9, Philadelphia officer head to Temple University after graduating Academy’s K9 program

A special day at Temple University as their new crime detection dog and his officer graduated from the Philadelphia Police Academy’s K9 school. Falko and his handler, Officer Jesse Camponelli, wrapped a two-year training program. Their hope is by having the big German Shepherd around campus, his presence will deter crime.

It was a packed house at the Philadelphia Police Training Academy as 11 K9s and their handlers graduated and are ready to patrol, with Falko and Officer Camponelli going straight to Temple.

Camponelli described the training as, "…intense, grueling," but says it was an extremely rewarding experience, with many law enforcement officials calling it one of the most difficult trainings any officer can go through.

Related article

"It was amazing to be part of the training with the dogs," Officer Camponelli said. "It wasn’t just telling us what to do, it was showing them how to do it. They were showing us how to do it."

Speaking of Falko, Officer Camponelli continued, "He is a giant teddy bear. It’s amazing, because at the flip of a switch, he goes right into work mode."

Work mode for Falko means a lot of things – he’s ready for suspect apprehension, he can detect 27 different kinds of explosives and much more. Skills that are needed on a college campus today.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

"This is just another layer for safety for us," explained VP, Chief of Temple University Public Safety, Jennifer Griffin. "Having the K9, we have two now and the goal is to continue to add to that program."

So, for Officer Camponelli and his partner, he says they’re ready to get to work in North Philly, on Temple’s campus.

"My dog can smell and hear things that I can’t," Officer Camponelli said. "If I’m in a car and I’m watching the intersection and someone walks up on my car, he lets me know before anything."

Making him the perfect furry partner and one more way to help keep campus safe. "He’s honestly the best partner. He doesn’t hesitate. I think that’s a key part, especially with a campus as large as Temple. Anything could happen. Any special sporting event, or just a random sweep. We check on random buildings and make sure everything’s okay."