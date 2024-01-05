Driver sought in Philadelphia hit-and-run that left man with critical injuries: police

Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say struck a pedestrian using a crosswalk Thursday night.

Investigators said the 53-year-old man was crossing 11th Street just after 9 p.m. when a vehicle traveling on Vine Street struck him and kept driving.

The victim was brought to Jefferson Hospital where police say he was placed in "critical, but stable" condition.

Police have not shared a photo of the hit-and-run vehicle, but described the car as a dark-colored or silver SUV.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact police immediately.