Kenney calls on DA to enforce gun violations after toddler, teens among 5 shot in North Philly

Police are investigating after five people were shot Monday night at a birthday party in North Philadelphia.

The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. on the 2200 block of West Harold Street.

According to police, a male suspect stood a half-block away and fired into the crowd. Among those shot were a 1-year-old boy, two teenage girls ages 14 and 18, and two women ages 25 and 41.

The toddler, who was shot in the back, was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. The 18-year-old, who is the toddler's mother, and 14-year-old were also hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The 25-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to both legs and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. The 41-year-old was shot in the arm and hospitalized in stable condition.

Police said the birthday celebration was for a male who died a few days ago.

Mayor Jim Kenney at a press conference Tuesday addressed the shooting in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This incident is horrible by itself, but the fact that it comes as the impact of this virus is felt in every neighborhood of Philadelphia is even more gut-wrenching,” Kenney said.

“We need everyone to come together to stop gun violence at any time, but never more so than right now. Let’s do our part for the health professionals battling COVID-19 every day, by putting the guns down so these brave women and men have every hospital bed, ventilator, and resource they need to keep fighting the virus.”

The mayor also called on District Attorney Larry Krasner to "vigorously enforce all firearm-related charges during this time of crisis."

Philadelphia remains under a stay-at-home order issused by city and state officials in an effort to slow the spread of the disease.

"They should not have been gathering," said Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton. "But that is not the issue here."

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

