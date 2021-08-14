Kidnapping victim recovered, arrests made during FBI operation in Camden

article

Federal authorities say an adult kidnapping victim was found at a property in Camden, New Jersey on Saturday and his suspected abductors were taken into custody.

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation participated in an early morning operation on the 600 block of Randolph Street, according to a release from the FBI.

A male kidnapping victim was recovered during the operation and an unspecified number of suspects were taken into custody.

Agents from Philadelphia's FBI office remained on scene hours after the operation to collect evidence. Officials say the joint investigation stretches to include the New York City Police Department.

