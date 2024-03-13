Kylie Kelce announced as one of Cabrini University's final commencement speakers

Kylie Kelce, a former Cabrini University graduate and wife of Eagles' legend Jason Kelce, has been picked to deliver the school's final undergrad commencement address.

Kelce graduated from Cabrini in 2017 and was described by the school in an Instagram post as "a standout field hockey athlete and coach and advocate for girls and women in sports."

Dr. Rachel Slaughter, another former Cabrini University graduate, was also picked to speak at the graduate ceremony. She was praised by the University for her work as an educator, author and international speaker on global literacy issues.

Opened in 1957, the university announced last June that it would close and sell its property to nearby Villanova University upon the conclusion of the academic year.