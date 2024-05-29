Lehigh County substitute teacher charged with groping teen girl with autism

A teacher was taken into custody after police responded to a concerning call at a department store in Lehigh County last week.

Police say 30-year-old Jared Matthew Gerard sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl with autism inside a Marshall's store in Lower Macungie Township.

She told officers that Gerard touched her between the legs while hiding in a clothing rack, according to court documents.

The suspect fled when the victim screamed. A witness tried to detain him, but was unsuccessful.

Gerard, who has worked at various Lehigh County schools as a substitute teacher, was arrested after police stopped his car in the parking lot.

Clothing and a toy from the store were also found in his car, police say.

Gerard is charged with Unlawful Contact with a Minor – Sexual Offenses and Indecent Assault without the Consent of Other.